The Town of Belmont received a grant from The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit organization that works with city governments nationwide to transform their recycling programs. New carts will be delivered to each residence in Belmont by the cart company during the week of Dec. 6-10, as it officially launches its automated collection service on Jan. 2, 2023. (Courtesy photo)
BELMONT — The Town of Belmont will begin rolling out new garbage and recycling carts for residents next week as it officially launches its automated collection service on Jan. 2, 2023. New carts will be delivered to each residence by the cart company during the week of Dec. 6-10. If you have a seasonal home and need to request a delayed cart delivery, call 603-267-8300 ext. 118.
With this new recycling program, residents will be able to place all recyclable items directly into a new, larger recycling container. The 96-gallon carts will begin arriving at residents’ homes in December. The carts will replace the smaller bins currently used for residential recycling and come with wheels for easy maneuvering and attached lids to keep recyclables dry and secure. If you require a smaller cart due to physical limitations, contact Town Hall as soon as possible.
Casella will collect and dispose of any old unwanted containers and bins the week of Dec. 26-30. Write “Take with Trash” on the containers.
The new recycling program is expected to increase the amount of recycling collected in the Town of Belmont. This translates to a cost savings for Belmont taxpayers because it is less expensive to process recycling than garbage. Recycling is also best for our environment.
The Town applied for and received a grant from The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit organization that works with city governments nationwide to transform their recycling programs. The Town of Belmont was selected to receive grant support because of its dedication to advancing recycling in the community. The grant from The Recycling Partnership, GlobalGiving, made in partnership with L'Oréal, will provide 2,500 new carts and includes funding for education and outreach about the new collection process.
The Town of Belmont asks that residents continue to do their part by placing only loose recyclable materials in their carts, including glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, food and beverage cartons, paper products (including newspapers and flattened cardboard), and empty plastic bottles and containers. To help limit contamination, give food and drink containers a quick rinse and then place them directly into the recycling cart— no sorting needed.
Some items that cannot be recycled include plastic bags, paper towels, disposable/waxy coated paper products, ceramics or baking glass, electrical equipment, batteries, and clothing. These items often get mixed into recycling carts because of “wishcycling,” or the hope that they can be recycled. While well-intentioned, non-recyclable items cause serious issues.
For more information on what can and can’t go into the cart, visit the solid waste page at the belmontnh.gov website or casella.com/belmont-nh. You may also call Casella directly with any questions or concerns at 603-524-5881.
Residents can use their new carts beginning Jan. 2 for trash and Jan. 9 for recycling, which will be serviced every other week. A schedule is available on the Town’s solid waste page at belmontnh.gov and casella.com/belmont-nh or you can pick one up at Town Hall. All education materials will be fixed to the carts when delivered.
