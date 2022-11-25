new carts

The Town of Belmont received a grant from The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit organization that works with city governments nationwide to transform their recycling programs. New carts will be delivered to each residence in Belmont by the cart company during the week of Dec. 6-10, as it officially launches its automated collection service on Jan. 2, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

BELMONT — The Town of Belmont will begin rolling out new garbage and recycling carts for residents next week as it officially launches its automated collection service on Jan. 2, 2023. New carts will be delivered to each residence by the cart company during the week of Dec. 6-10. If you have a seasonal home and need to request a delayed cart delivery, call 603-267-8300 ext. 118.

With this new recycling program, residents will be able to place all recyclable items directly into a new, larger recycling container. The 96-gallon carts will begin arriving at residents’ homes in December. The carts will replace the smaller bins currently used for residential recycling and come with wheels for easy maneuvering and attached lids to keep recyclables dry and secure. If you require a smaller cart due to physical limitations, contact Town Hall as soon as possible.

