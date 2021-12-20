BELMONT — The Belmont Police Department has announced that they were chosen as recipients of a The Spirit of Blue Foundation Grant 501(c)(3).
The Belmont Police Department was selected, and received a Safety Equipment Grant in the form of two ballistic shields. Belmont is the first agency in New Hampshire to receive a grant from The Spirit of Blue Foundation.
The equipment was sourced directly from Safariland and was donated by Spirit of Blue to the agency.
This grant is primarily funded by a generous donation from Law Enforcement United. LEU is a national organization of active and retired law enforcement officers, along with surviving family members of lost officers, who raise money and ride an average of 250 miles on bicycles into Washington, DC each year for National Police Week to honor fallen officers.
Also participating as grant sponsors are the Ford Motor Company Fund and Sportsmen Organized for Law Enforcement.
The grant includes: Two (2) Protech Entry II Level IIIA ballistic shields with Fox Fury B50 1000 Lumen LED Light Package (Safariland) with a total value of $8,390.
In keeping with the Spirit of Blue’s mission of enhancing officer safety and vitality through meeting safety equipment and training needs, this grant is intended to provide the necessary equipment to the officers to be protected from threats while serving their community.
