BELMONT — Belmont Parks and Recreation annual Boston Shopping and Theatre Trip is Saturday, Dec. 21, with two holiday shows from which to choose.
Irving Berlin’s 'White Christmas' tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a Vermont Inn and falling for a sister act in the process. Anthony William’s 'Urban Nutcracker,' the modern Boston-centric holiday classic, will showcase winter scenes set in present-day downtown Boston, blending the rhythms of Duke Ellington with the classical music of Tchaikovsky.
Shopping starts at the Prudential Center Shops, then on to the theatre district for shows or shopping at Downtown Crossing, ending the day at Faneuil Hall Marketplace. The group will travel to Boston in a motor coach with restroom facilities. This is an active trip and requires walking from a central drop off points to the various venues. Space is limited, and full payment and registration form are required at time of booking. There are no refunds for cancelled reservations unless the space can be resold.
Community members are also invited to design their own day shopping, sightseeing, visiting museums or taking in a matinee performance. The trip departs from the Belmont Tioga Pavilion at 8:30 a.m., and returns at 9:15 p.m. The trip includes time to shop, sightsee and dine independently.
For more information, visit www.belmontnh.org or call 603-267-1865.
