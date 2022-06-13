BELMONT — The Friends of the Belmont Library are putting out the word: Nascar raffle entries for two tickets for July's race in Loudon are the perfect Father's Day gift.
"Right now we have more prizes than we have raffle tickets sold," says volunteer, Jessica Ellis-Hopkins, "so if you want a pair of Nascar race tickets for $20, this is the time to get them."
The group launched the raffle in April and all proceeds go toward improvements to the local Belmont Library, one of the smallest in the state. Entries can be purchased online at GiveButter.com/Nascar.
"We really want to help our library thrive," says Tina Benoit.
The group will also hold a used book sale at Belmont Old Home Day on Saturday, Aug. 13.
