LACONIA — The Rockin’ Daddios will be the featured performers for the 2nd annual Belknap Mill Sock Hop, the final concert of the 2020 Arts in the Park series on Friday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by Laconia Putnam Fund, 104.9 The Hawk, Lakes 105.5 and 98.3 Frank FM.
Pat Kelly from Frank FM will lead '50s Trivia beginning at 5:30 pm. Costumes are welcome in Rotary Riverside Park for '50s-themed dinner specials from the Winni Wagon Food Truck, classic cars and classic tunes, as well as fun with hula hoops. 104.9 The Hawk with Konrad Kayne and Dirk Nadon will broadcast live throughout the evening.
The Rockin’ Daddios have been performing together for over 10 years. The group consists of Lakes Region residents Jim Rogato, Bo Guyer, Angelo Gentile and Drew Seneca. They offer doo-wop style singing with accent on harmonies and fun lyrics. The program is family-friendly.
In the event of inclement weather, the program will be postponed to a later date. Socially distanced chalk squares will be marked off throughout the park. Restrooms will be available inside the Belknap Mill, masks required when entering. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets are welcome.
