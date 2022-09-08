Cow Pie Bingo

Left to right, Tom Cochran, executive director of Laconia Housing, standing by the Belknap House sign with Paula Ference, executive director of Belknap House, and Don House, board president for Belknap House. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Belknap House, in conjunction with Huckins Farm, has announced Ticket 336 was the winning ticket at the Cow Pie Bingo fundraiser on Sunday, July 24. On that day, two cows provided by Huckins Farm, Shelby and Trillium, were led onto the gridded pasture at Huckins Farm. After just less than one hour, Shelby selected the winning square.

The gridded pasture contained one 130 4-foot by 4-foot-squares. Each ticket sold was mapped to one of these unique squares. A crowd of 12 spectators gathered to watch the festivities. At about 2:21 p.m., Shelby selected the square in row 2 and column 8 of the grid. Two independent judges then verified the row and column number containing the cow pie. The ticket number and owner associated with this square was identified.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.