Left to right, Tom Cochran, executive director of Laconia Housing, standing by the Belknap House sign with Paula Ference, executive director of Belknap House, and Don House, board president for Belknap House. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Belknap House, in conjunction with Huckins Farm, has announced Ticket 336 was the winning ticket at the Cow Pie Bingo fundraiser on Sunday, July 24. On that day, two cows provided by Huckins Farm, Shelby and Trillium, were led onto the gridded pasture at Huckins Farm. After just less than one hour, Shelby selected the winning square.
The gridded pasture contained one 130 4-foot by 4-foot-squares. Each ticket sold was mapped to one of these unique squares. A crowd of 12 spectators gathered to watch the festivities. At about 2:21 p.m., Shelby selected the square in row 2 and column 8 of the grid. Two independent judges then verified the row and column number containing the cow pie. The ticket number and owner associated with this square was identified.
The winning ticket, worth $580 belonged to the Laconia Housing Authority. The ticket was purchased from Belknap House’s webpage. Tom Cochran, the executive director of Laconia Housing, graciously denoted the winnings back to Belknap House. Belknap House raised about $2,500 from this event to support its mission of providing a safe shelter for homeless families with children. The shelter serves the 10 towns and one city in Belknap County. The shelter is open on a year-round basis and currently has six families residing there.
Belknap House thanks its primary sponsor, Huckins Farm, for providing the cows, the pasture and supporting the event. Belknap House appreciates all the local residents that purchased tickets for this event.
Volunteers are always needed to help run the shelter, maintain the building and grounds, and help with fund-raising activities. Those interested in volunteering should contact Belknap House 603-527-8097 or sign-up on our website at belknaphouse.org.
