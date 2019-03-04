GILFORD — A corned beef dinner will be held at the Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association club house on Lily Pond Road on Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m. The menu will include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, turnip, onions, carrots and homemade Irish soda bread. Water and soda are included. Diners should bring additional beverages if desired.
The history of the state’s iconic Swenson Granite works will be detailed in a talk given by its sales manager David Duford. Swenson Granite is a family-owned business that has been operating since 1883. Founded by Swedish immigrant John Swenson, the company is now headed by the fourth generation of the Swenson family.
Admission is open to all club members and to the community for $15 per person.
