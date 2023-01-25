Gerard Godville, president of the Pemi-Baker Beekeepers Association, uses a smoker while working with a colony of bees outside his home in Bridgewater. He teaches a course in Ashland that educates beginners on how to keep honeybees. (Courtesy photo)
ASHLAND — This time of year honeybees form a tight cluster in their hive to stay warm and survive the cold New Hampshire winter. Registration is now open for the Pemi-Baker Beginner Bee School, held at American Legion Post 15 on Saturdays, March 11, 18 and 25, and April 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Those who take the course, which includes a “Beekeeping for Dummies” study guide, become members of the Pemi-Baker Beekeepers Association. One thing participants will learn is that the bee cluster, which includes the queen, provides enough warmth to allow a colony to survive even the coldest of winters.
The idea of maintaining tens of thousands of bees may seem overwhelming, but the school breaks down the process in a way people can understand, said experienced beekeeper Gerard Godville of Bridgewater. He and his wife, Mary-Ellen, have been coordinating the school since its inception in 2010.
Students can pair with a mentor to help them understand how to properly manage their colony. Godville said the school provides instruction on bee biology, equipment and supplies, hive components, how to buy and install honeybees, hive management, products from the hive, pests and diseases and protecting hives from bears and other animals.
“One of the problems I see with someone new to starting up beekeeping is that there is so much information on the internet to process,” Godville said. “But there are many people who have success after taking a bee school and working with a mentor.”
A common misconception about keeping bees is that a lot of land is required. They can be kept in neighborhoods, although some towns may have ordinances that apply.
The Pemi-Baker Beekeepers Association holds monthly meetings, and has 100 members from the Lakes Region, the North Country and throughout the Northeast.
