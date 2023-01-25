Gerard Godville

Gerard Godville, president of the Pemi-Baker Beekeepers Association, uses a smoker while working with a colony of bees outside his home in Bridgewater. He teaches a course in Ashland that educates beginners on how to keep honeybees. (Courtesy photo)

ASHLAND — This time of year honeybees form a tight cluster in their hive to stay warm and survive the cold New Hampshire winter. Registration is now open for the Pemi-Baker Beginner Bee School, held at American Legion Post 15 on Saturdays, March 11, 18 and 25, and April 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Those who take the course, which includes a “Beekeeping for Dummies” study guide, become members of the Pemi-Baker Beekeepers Association. One thing participants will learn is that the bee cluster, which includes the queen, provides enough warmth to allow a colony to survive even the coldest of winters.

