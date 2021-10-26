LACONIA – Gilda’s Club New Hampshire welcomes Bank of New Hampshire as the newest member of their Red Door Society. The Red Door Society is a fundraising campaign designed to help Gilda’s Club establish a sustainable income through a multi-year financial commitment. Bank of New Hampshire joins the Red Door Society as a “Champion” member, the highest level of support, by making a funding commitment of $30,000 to Gilda’s Club New Hampshire. “Bank of New Hampshire strives to make a difference in the community,” stated Chris Logan, president & CEO for Bank of New Hampshire. “The efforts being made are fueled by passion. We look forward to the impact that Gilda’s Club will have for so many here in New Hampshire.”
“Since 2018, when we received our charter from the Cancer Support Community to establish a Gilda’s Club, Bank of New Hampshire has been a community leader in their financial support to our organization and our mission to open a facility to support those impacted by cancer,” commented Pat Anderson, Board Chair and founding member of Gilda’s Club New Hampshire. “This is their third gift to Gilda’s Club, and because of continuous support, we are on the cusp of “opening our doors.”
Gilda’s Club New Hampshire, an affiliate of the Cancer Support Community, the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. “With over 9,000 individuals in New Hampshire projected to be diagnosed with cancer this year, they and their families are in dire need of the support and services that a Gilda’s Club offers,” added Scott Kalicki, Executive Director of GCNH. “Our services are an essential complement to medical care, providing support groups, healthy living workshops, educational programs, and social activities for adults and children, all free of charge and all outside of a clinical environment, in a welcoming, safe space.”
When Gilda’s Club opens in the greater Lakes Region, it will be the first Gilda’s Club in New Hampshire and New England.
For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit www.BankNH.com.
