Seen here is a snowy view of Main Street in Moultonborough Corner c. 1920, when the Methodist Parsonage (demolished 2001) and The Homestead (which burned down in 1923) can still be seen on the hill at center, where the Moultonborough Public Library (1929) now stands. Today’s Old Country Store (1781) is to the left. (Courtesy photo)
MOULTONBOROUGH — With the holidays upon us, and with more snowy days ahead, it’s a perfect time to check family albums for old photos showing Moultonborough buildings and places. Authors Cristina Ashjian and Jane Rice continue to collect historic photos for inclusion in the forthcoming “Images of America” photo book on Moultonborough.
If you have historic photos (stereoviews, black and white photos preferred) showing what Moultonborough looked like in the early 20th-century, contact the authors. The target timeframe is 1890-1960, and the book’s focus is on historic buildings, farms, and period scenes of recreation and transportation.
The book will include 220 black and white photos of old Moultonborough, and it will be in print in time for the holidays next year. If you have vintage photos to contribute, contact the authors at moultonborobook@gmail.com. Cristina can be reached at 603-476-8446 and Jane at 603-279-3454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.