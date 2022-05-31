FRANKLIN — Author, papermaker, craftsman, Franklin farmer Yama Ploskonka will be presenting his latest book, "A Few Notes on the History of Papermaking," especially about handmade paper and the early years of papermaking in Franklin, during the Franklin Historical Society meeting beginning at 7 p.m on Thursday, June 2, in the Webster/Tay building at Webster Place, 21 Holy Cross Road. Ploskonka is scheduled to speak about the art of papermaking, this year being the 200th anniversary of the first paper made in Franklin, in the paper mill started by Kendall Peabody and Robert Crane in 1822.
