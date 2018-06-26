MOULTONBOROUGH — Journalist Dan Szczesny will be coming to the Moultonborough Library on July 25 as part of his book tour promoting “Rediscovering Mount Washington’s Hidden Culture.”
Over the course of a calendar year, Szczesny delved into the history and mystique of New England’s tallest mountain. The book contends that Mount Washington is more than just a 6,288-foot rock pile; the mountain is the cultural soul of climbers, hikers, and tourists from around the world who are looking to test their mettle against some of the most extreme weather conditions in return for a chance to be inspired by some of the most intense natural beauty.
From being on the team of a 97-year-old marathon runner to dressing as Walt Whitman and reading poetry up the mountain to spending a week in winter cooking for the scientists at the observatory, the mountain became Szczesny’s muse. He turned a veteran journalist’s eye toward the exploration of Mount Washington’s place in the collective consciousness of the country and how its rugged landscape has reflected a timeless history of obsession and passion for exploration and discovery.
Szczesny’s previous books include travelogues on Nepal, Alaska, and the White Mountains. He is a Hemingway Foundation finalist for short fiction and also has written a collection of short stories and of poetry. He lives with his wife and daughter in Manchester, and has a website, www.danszczesny.com.
The Moultonborough book stop will take place at 7 p.m., and he also will be at the Tuftonboro Library on Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.; the Meredith Public Library on Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m.; and at the Gilmanton Iron Works Library on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
