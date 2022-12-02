Snow sports have long been a popular way to pass the harsh winter months in New England. Beyond skiing, sledding, and ice skating, Laconia residents have found more unique ways to celebrate the darkest time of the year. By hosting Winter Carnivals, toboggan races, and ice fishing tournaments, people have created opportunities to celebrate community. "Dashing Through the Snow: Winter Recreation in Laconia"features a collection of vintage skis, photographs, and World Championship Sled Dog Derby artifacts. This exhibit will remain open through the end of February.
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., join the Laconia Public Library for a Zoom discussion with award-winning author and historian Eric Cervini on his painstakingly researched and engagingly written book, "The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America." A New York Times bestseller and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, "The Deviant's War" uncovers the secret history of the fight for gay rights that began a generation before Stonewall, told through the life and unprecedented legal efforts of astronomer Franklin Edward Kameny. This discussion will be moderated by Jasmine Allen of PBS NH. This program is brought to you in partnership with Nashua Public Library. Sign-up is required to receive a link to join. Register by calling 603-524-4775 or emailing info@laconialibrary.org.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, 6 - 7 p.m. join the Laconia Public Library for Building a Winter Wellness Toolbox with Lesley Wotton, MS, LCMHC. New England winters are long, cold, and dark and many of us experience a seasonal slump. Lesley Wotton, a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor (LCMHC) and a level one certified nutrition coach, will be sharing how to build a winter wellness toolbox. Join us as she shares effective strategies and examples of what a wellness toolbox is and how it can help improve your body, mind, and spirit.
The Laconia Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 603-524-4775, text 603-556-4666, or email info@laconialibrary.org. For more information about all the library's programs, exhibits and services, check out http://laconialibrary.org.
