LACONIA — The month starts with multi-colored Ocean Sand Art on Monday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m., for ages 3-12. Dungeons and Dragons for teens. Also held on Monday, Aug. 1 from 3-6 p.m., signups are required.
Lego Club meets Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. Best suited for ages 5-12. Kids age 12 and under are invited to join the Wednesday special at the Laconia Community Center on Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. for Sea Animal Movement.
Make ocean-themed slime Friday, Aug. 5, for kids through teens at 11 a.m.
The final week of summer reading begins on Monday, Aug. 8 with creating your very own Ocean Zen Gardens, at 11 a.m. for ages 3-12. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, teens and tweens aged 9-18 can make seashell soaps at 11 a.m. Setting time may require pick-up at a later date. Wednesday Special on Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m., another visit from Wildlife Encounters at the Community Center. For newborns to age 12.
Music & Movement will be on Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. This program gives kids birth to age 6 the opportunity to dance with scarves, move to the beat, play musical instruments, and have fun with a colorful parachute.
Regular Storytime programs will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 3, 4, 10, and 11, participants will sing, move, craft, and read some favorite ocean-themed stories. Storytime is open to children birth to 6 and their caregivers, but siblings are always welcome.
Log your reading hours to earn rewards. Children 12 and under can choose a weekly prize from the treasure chest, and add shiny scales to our Giant Fish for all the books they’ve read. Teens and Tweens can submit their weekly raffle tickets in person or online for a chance to win a prize bag with a gift card. The grand prize Kindle Fire Tablet will be drawn from all the teen and tween hours on Friday, August 12.
The Laconia Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 603-524-4775 (the Children’s Room is extension 602), text 603-556-4666, or email info@laconialibrary.org.
