Audubon program on trail cameras
MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region Chapter of the New Hampshire Audubon Society will present a program on Using Trail Cameras to Study Wildlife Behavior Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Loon Center.
The presenter will be Janet Pesaturo, author of 'Camera Trapping Guide: Tracks, Sign, and Behavior of Eastern Wildlife' and the founder of Winterberry Wildlife.
A one-hour talk followed by a book signing, this presentation will introduce trail cameras, how they work and how to set them up, and explore using them to capture videos and photos that reveal the habits of animals. These cameras are taking wildlife research by storm as a noninvasive way to literally shed new light on the private lives of wild creatures.
The Loon Center is on Lee's Mill Road. Refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.