QUINCY, Massachusetts — Atlantic Broadband will offer flexible payment options for government employee customers affected by the partial governmental shutdown that began Dec. 22, 2018.
Due to the shutdown, now the longest in U.S history, more than 800,000 employees in nine federal departments and other agencies are now working without pay or have been furloughed without pay.
Atlantic Broadband is offering flexible payment options for eligible customers within its service areas, including payment extensions and the adjustment of late fees to keep affected customers connected during the shutdown.
“We realize that it may be a difficult time financially for affected government employees,” said Courtney Long, vice president of customer care for Atlantic Broadband. “Our customer care teams will work with these customers to find a payment solution that works, as we always strive to do when our customers are in critical need.”
