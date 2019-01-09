CONCORD — ATECH Services, an assistive technology company operated by Crotched Mountain Foundation, has informed the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services that it will discontinue operations by Feb. 28. ATECH provides assistive technology services statewide, with a primary focus on augmentative and alternative communication devices, seating and mobility assessments and modifications, and home accessibility assessments.
Effective March 1, assistive technology services provided by ATECH will transition to other providers in the Granite state. ATECH will work with clients, health department staff, and the state’s two Medicaid Managed Care Organizations, New Hampshire Healthy Families and Well Sense Health Plan, to ensure these services are maintained without causing interruption for impacted clients. These services include evaluation, recommendations, and support for assistive technology devices for people with disabilities.
“We appreciate ATECH’s collaboration in ensuring that their clients transition to other providers and maintain their continuity of care,” said Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeffrey A. Meyers. “We are working closely with ATECH, therapy providers, MCOs, case management agencies, and area agencies to ensure a smooth transition for clients who are impacted by this change.”
Clients who are scheduled to receive initial assistive technology assessments from ATECH will be contacted by the department or their respective MCO to proactively make arrangements for any necessary consultations in advance of the scheduled transition on March 1. New clients should work with their health plans or the Department to identify providers to meet their specific needs.
Clients receiving services through a Medicaid health plan should contact Lisa O’Connor at New Hampshire Healthy Families at 603-263-7230, or the Well Sense Health Plan Customer Care Line at 877-957-1300 for more information. Clients receiving services through the state and need assistance should call 603-271-9384.
