DURHAM — New Hampshire PBS will explore the town of Ashland in the newest episode of its OUR HOMETOWN series. Sitting along the Squam and Pemigewasset Rivers, the town in its heyday boasted several mills that are finding new life today. As the town continues to reinvent itself, host Rebecca Rule discovers some of the stories that make Ashland unique.
The NHPBS production team travelled to Ashland throughout the summer and fall to collect stories from local residents. "Our Hometown: Ashland" uncovers stories that include a family business specializing in covered bridges, a one-of-a-kind guitar shop owner and a farm stand that helps to define this vibrant community, among many more stories shared by the people of Ashland.
The stories generously shared for Our Hometown shed light on Ashland’s past and present and will be showcased online at nhpbs.org/hometown, creating a historical archive of life in Ashland.
Produced in partnership with each community, OUR HOMETOWN engages residents and businesses in telling their stories, which are then recorded and edited into a 30-minute television program for New Hampshire PBS.
OUR HOMETOWN: ASHLAND premieres on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. on New Hampshire PBS with multiple airdates on NHPBS and NHPBS Explore and online at nhpbs.org/hometown.
Funding for OUR HOMETOWN: ASHLAND is made possible by Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, Jeremy Hiltz Excavating, Inc., and by Sippican Partners Construction, LLC.
