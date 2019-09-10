ASHLAND — The history of the Ashland railroad will be presented by local historian David Ruell at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Ashland Railroad Staion Museum. This year marks the 170th anniversary of the arrival of the railroad in 1849, the 150th anniversary of the construction of the railroad station in 1869, and the 60th anniversary of the end of regular passenger service in 1959. The talk will discuss the railroad's history, its tracks, bridges and buildings, its tragedies and its impact on the community. The free program is sponsored by the Ashland Historical Society which will serve refreshments. The museum is located at 69 Depot St., on Route 132, about half a mile south of the junction of Route 132 with Routes 3 and 25. The society will also celebrate the 150th anniversary of the railroad station on Saturday, Sept. 14, with events at the station and a special train ride to Plymouth and back.
