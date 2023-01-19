Ashland Elementary School K-5 students kicked off their Fisher Cats Reading Challenge with a visit from the NH Fisher Cats sales and promotions coordinator Andrew Marais and Slider, one of the NH Fisher Cats mascots. AES librarian, Joanne Bickford, helped to coordinate the presentation.

The purpose of the assembly was to share a love of reading with the students and Marais read one of his favorite books, "Just a Dream," by Chris Van Allsburg, to the students. The students then engaged in a lively discussion about the book and enjoyed the opportunity to meet Slider.

The Fisher Cats Reading Challenge, sponsored by Eversource, challenges students to read five books outside of the normal curriculum during the school year. The students who complete the challenge will earn two tickets to a 2023 New Hampshire Fisher Cats game at Delta Dental Stadium at a special "Reading Challenge" celebration.

Cash prizes totaling $5,000 will be awarded by the Fisher Cats and the Fisher Cats Foundation to the schools with the highest percentage of students who complete the challenge.