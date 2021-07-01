CENTER SANDWICH — Rebecca Schultz will be at Patricia Ladd Carega Gallery for the opening of her exhibit on July 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. She will give a talk and answer questions about her experiences following two scientists into the forest and the paintings that resulted from their findings. The talk will be at 6 p.m.
Patricia Ladd Carega Gallery is located at 69 Maple Street. For more information visit: www.patricialaddcaregagallery.com or 603-284-7728.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Closed on Monday, open by appointment.
