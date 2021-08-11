MEREDITH — Laurie Perry, owner of Cackleberries Garden and Gift shop, has shared her creative garden center with the community for 20 years. In that time Cackleberries has become known for its special events, garden decor, gifts and antiques.
With the expansion of the garden center this year, Cackleberries wants to provide an opportunity to local artists and creatives to show and sell their product. “Arts, Naturally,” will feature 20 artists, displays, demonstrations, a children’s table for creating art and homemade lunch for purchase.
The event, supported by the Lakes Center for the Arts, is Saturday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Guests can meet the artists, browse the gift shop and find a special treasure at Cacktiques. For more information, contact Karen at 617-680-0040, or Diane at 603-707-0474.
Admission is free. Parking is at the police station across the street.
