MEREDITH — Cackleberries Garden and Gift Shop located at 419 Daniel Webster Hwy, will be hosting a special event — “Arts, Naturally,” Aug. 14 from 9-5 p.m.
Meredith, located on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, is becoming a thriving art destination. During the day’s event, some of the best artists in the Lakes Region will be showcasing their work. With over 20 artists displaying paintings, jewelry, fiber art, pottery, and much more.
eet the artists, watch them create, and stroll through the beautiful gardens and antique shop. This event is supported by the Lakes Center for the Arts.
Admission is free.
