MEREDITH — BJ Eckardt is the featured artist in an upcoming art show at The Galleries at 30 Main. An exhibit titled “Yard Works: Inspirations from the Garden” begins on Thursday, Aug. 4 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 14. An artist reception will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and meet the artist.
“In addition to painting, I love to spend time working in my gardens,” Eckardt said. “Inspiration for paintings comes easy as each day in the garden brings something new to take in and enjoy. Moments in time when the sun magically illuminates a subject matter are the best.”
