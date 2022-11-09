MEREDITH — The Annual Mae Hart Thanksgiving Dinner will take place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Meredith Community Center, thanks to the generosity of Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant.

Anyone wishing to dine in or would like a meal delivered, contact the Meredith Parks and Recreation Department at 603-279-8197 or sperkins@meredithnh.org. The deadline to sign up by is Nov. 15.

