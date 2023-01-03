Andrea Bourn

Left to right, Andrea Bourn, chair of Meredith Village Pathways committee, Sandy Sabutis and Janis Roberts celebrate Bourn's retirement. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Members Sandy Sabutis and Janis Roberts, congratulate Andrea Bourn on her retirement as chair of the Meredith Village Pathways Committee.

A luncheon, in celebration of Andrea Bourn’s retirement as chair of the Meredith Village Pathways Committee, was held by the committee on Dec. 27. It was under Bourn’s leadership that the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook became a reality. She supervised the initial concept through its construction, fundraising and dedication.

