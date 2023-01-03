MEREDITH — Members Sandy Sabutis and Janis Roberts, congratulate Andrea Bourn on her retirement as chair of the Meredith Village Pathways Committee.
A luncheon, in celebration of Andrea Bourn’s retirement as chair of the Meredith Village Pathways Committee, was held by the committee on Dec. 27. It was under Bourn’s leadership that the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook became a reality. She supervised the initial concept through its construction, fundraising and dedication.
The Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook trail and boardwalk spans the scenic Hawkins Brook wetland and joins the forested section of the trail leading to Prescott Park. The whole trail is universally accessible and connects the trailheads at Meredith Village Savings Bank and Prescott Park. The trail is a short distance to the Inter-Lakes Schools, community center, and downtown Meredith. Open now for three years it is a destination used by residents, visitors from other towns and tourists.
Bourn joined the Pathways committee in 2011 and became its chair in 2016. Her commitment and enthusiasm to building the trail set an example for everyone. Committee members Abigail Mercer, Angela LaBrecque, Barbara Brann, Cheryl Wilson, Rod Wilson, Jane Bowie, Linda Smith, Lissa Goodby, Janis Roberts, Sandy Sabutis and Liz Lapham expressed their deepest thanks to Andrea for a job well done.
Bourn will remain on the committee continuing major responsibilities of the website and Facebook. The Pathways Committee will be guided by its new co-chairs, Cheryl Wilson and Liz Lapham, secretary Lissa Goodby, and treasurer Janis Roberts.
