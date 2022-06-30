LACONIA — The acoustic trio of James Montgomery, Bob McCarthy and Billy Martin will kick off the holiday weekend at the Belknap Mill’s 2022 Arts in the Park Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m. All concerts are free and open to the public to enjoy. Bring a chair or blanket and make yourself comfortable for an evening of live music in Rotary Park.
For more information about upcoming performances or our safety guidelines, visit: www.belknapmill.org.
