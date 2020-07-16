MANCHESTER — New Hampshire has received $360,109 in AmeriCorps funding this month from the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency for volunteering and service programs. The funds were awarded through the Volunteer Generation Fund to Volunteer NH, who administers AmeriCorps programs in the state. The money will be used to conduct a campaign to expand the number of volunteers and volunteer opportunities available.
Organizations receiving funds in the greater Lakes Region include Belknap County Conservation District; Community Action Program Belknap-Merrimack Counties, Inc.; Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains; and Laconia Area Community Trust.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought thousands of Granite State citizens together. Even though we have been faced with unprecedented challenges, these selfless individuals have stepped up to serve and to support their neighbors and communities,” said Gretchen Stallings, executive director, Volunteer NH. “With the Volunteer Generation Fund Grant, Volunteer NH will work with New Hampshire nonprofits to engage volunteers in finding meaningful ways to give back in this time where their service is needed more than ever.”
Earlier this year, the New Hampshire congressional delegation also announced $4.7 million in AmeriCorps funding for New Hampshire programs.
The funding from CNCS will also support volunteer-focused projects from Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire; AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon; Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord; Friends Forever, Inc. in the Seacoast; HAVEN Violence Prevention and Support Services in Strafford and Rockingham counties; Merrimack River Watershed Council in Manchester and Nashua; NH Teen Institute for Prevention of Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc.; Friends of the Music Hall in Rockingham, Strafford and Hillsborough counties; and Willing Hands Enterprises in the Upper Valley.
