LACONIA — Altrusa of Laconia will be hosting a calendar raffle fundraiser Sept. 1-30. It will be called “Remembering the Taste of the Lakes Region,” in honor of the organization’s long-standing annual community event.
Calendars will be sold online for $15 and offer participants multiple chances to win great prizes including: gift cards/certificates from many local restaurants, official “Taste of the Lakes” restaurant coupon books, and hardcover “Taste of the Lakes” cookbooks.
