MEREDITH — Due to concerns with COVID and the virus variants, the Altrusa Club of Meredith will NOT being having its monthly community dinner in January at the Meredith Community Center. The dinner will continue when it is safe for guests to attend.
Altrusa Club of Meredith monthly community dinner canceled
