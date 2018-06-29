ALTON — the Town of Alton recently became aware of telephone spoofing or phishing happening in the local area. The perpetrators are using area code 603 and the Alton prefix of 875 on their caller ID when calling. Some of the calls are pre-recorded robocalls seeking money by claiming to sell fake products or services. They are using fake caller ID numbers of various 875 numbers including those of the Alton Town Government. Please be aware this is not the Town of Alton Government calling you.
If you receive a call from an 875 number, we encourage you not to give out any information. The Town of Alton has filed a formal complaint with the FCC and we are keeping track of who receives a call and which 875 number is being used. If you receive strange calls, you are encouraged to contact the FCC at: consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=39744
If you want to verify the legitimacy of a call you received or if you believe you are being spoofed or pranked, call the Alton Police Department at 603-875-0757.
