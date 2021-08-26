ALTON — The Alton Master Plan Committee invites members of the community to several upcoming Master Plan Virtual Workshops to share ideas and opinions on the direction of Alton’s next master plan. RSVP for each workshop one week before. Check-in for each workshop is at 5:45 p.m., and the workshops begin at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10, is Defining Small Town Character. During this workshop, community members will help define the essential ingredients of small town character. They’ll identify what in Alton’s environment and landscape helps to create the small-town atmosphere.
Friday, Sept. 17, is Right-Sizing Business Development for Alton. During this workshop, community members will help define what makes a business a good fit for Alton, identifying size, type, and other desirable characteristics. Community members will also discuss industry, location, and land use as it relates to right-sizing business development.
Friday, Sept. 24, is Meeting the Needs of Alton's Growing Senior Population. During this workshop, members of the community will help to define housing and resource needs for senior members of the community.
The Master Plan Committee hopes to schedule additional virtual workshops in the future, and continue to solicit opinions of community members in each stage of the process.
Community members interested in participating in the virtual workshops should RSVP by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/AltonWorkshopRSVP. If anyone would prefer to participate in person, or has questions, contact the Planning Department at 603-875-2162 or planner@alton.nh.gov.
