BELMONT — The Belmont Library is now the steward of two Little Free Libraries. One library is located on the Village Rail Trail and the other at the entrance to the Town Forest walking trails on Wildlife Boulevard.
The Little Free Libraries were made available through Institute of Museum and Library Services funds administered through the New Hampshire state library. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov.
The Halloween Storywalk is going up on the Village Rail Trail on Monday, Oct. 18, and will be available through Monday, Nov. 1. The story is The Scariest Book Ever by Bob Shea. Along the StoryWalk, laminated pages from a children's book are attached to wooden stakes and installed along an outdoor path. The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
Choose from two take and make projects in October. A library supporter donated a limited number of 6-inch tall wooden decorative pumpkins to be personalized. Or celebrate autumn with a four-foot yarn pumpkin garland. Stop by the library or call for curbside pick up to make these projects at home. One kit per family please.
The Friday Fiction book group meets in person outside if the weather cooperates on Friday, Oct. 15, at 10:30 a.m. to discuss Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad. Contact the library for meeting information.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week and any time by visiting belmontpubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.