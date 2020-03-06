LACONIA — Growing old is an inevitable part of life. As aging is a gradual process, it often becomes an inactive thought until an unexpected decline or loss occurs.
Join gerontologist Dr. Khanh Lai as she presents an interactive discussion on common loss associated with aging, and hear her suggestions on ways to adapt and cope with aging declines at a free, public event Tuesday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building.
Dr. Lai was born in Vietnam and immigrated to the U.S. at age 9. She lived in Nebraska most of her life before joining the social work faculty at Plymouth State University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social work at Creighton University and earned her master’s degree in social work and doctorate in gerontology at the University of Nebraska in Omaha. She worked as a medical social worker for more than seven years.
Dr. Lai’s research focuses on cognitive aging among older married couples, examining the influence of lifestyle activities, personality traits, psychological health, and memory outcomes. Currently, she is working on a cluster project with the psychology and nursing programs at PSU on the music and memory at Glencliff Home.
Visit taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.