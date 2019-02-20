LACONIA — Advantage Kids will start a six-week program on Saturday, Feb. 23, teaching tennis to autistic children.
This is the second time Advantage Kids has offered the program in Laconia, partnering with Aceing Autism, a California-based non-profit that has similar programs in more than 30 states.
Bob Ronstadt, founder and executive director of Advantage Kids (formerly Lakes Region Tennis Association) commented, “Research shows, along with our own experience, that autistic children do well learning tennis, even when they don’t fare well with other sports. We couldn’t do this without Aceing Autism, whose pedagogy and training help produce a positive experience for the kids. It’s also a great opportunity for volunteers, including high school students, to do something rewarding while fulfilling their community service requirements.”
Those interested in volunteering may email Ronstadt at robertronstadt@gmail.com. Tennis experience is a plus but not required.
The program will take place at the Boys & Girls Club, 876 North Main St., Laconia, on Saturdays from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information about Aceing Autism, visit https://aceingautism.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.