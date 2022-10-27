After school programs

Tennis and yoga mentors from Advantage Kids will spend Monday afternoons at Laconia Middle School for the exploring healthy living through sports programs. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Advantage Kids is partnering with the Laconia Office of Extended Learning so that over 200 kids from Laconia Middle School, Elm Street, Woodland Heights and Pleasant Street Elementary schools will enjoy the impact of free after-school free programs.

"The Laconia Middle School REAL Initiative program looks forward to Mondays as they welcome Advantage Kids tennis and yoga mentors as part of their exploring healthy living through sports programs," said Norman Gilbert, extended learning site coordinator at Laconia Middle School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.