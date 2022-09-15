Left to right: Players John Alkalay, Alden Macomber, Shea Allen, Mattie Macomber, John DellaValla, Daniel Tordorov, Julia White, Joseph DellaValla, Jayden Kwok, Cole Fournier, Olivia Pedro, Owen Touhey, Tess Eckhardt, Ethan Pedro, Director Kent Hemingway. (Courtesy photo)
Advantage Kids, a NH non-profit dedicated to youth tennis and education, completed the second annual State Tournament Aug. 13, on the Jon Judge courts at Kennett High School. Fourteen players ages 8-15 representing eight New Hampshire towns from Gilford to Jackson participated in singles and doubles competition.
The teams of John Alkalay/Cole Fournier, Daniel Todorov/Shea Allan, Mattie Macomber/Joseph DellaValla and Alden Macomber/John DellaValla qualified as semifinalists at the end of round robin play.
The family scramble teams of Mattie Macomber/Joseph DellaValla took on younger siblings Alden Macomber/John DellaValla for the doubles championship. Mattie and Joseph prevailed with a 6-4 win, making a great comeback after the younger team took a solid early lead.
The singles round robin involved three rounds of play with 13 competing. Tess Eckhardt of Gilford; Daniel Todorov, Jayden Kwok and Joseph DellaValla of Conway earned the semifinal spots after two hours of work against most worthy opponents. Jayden and Joseph were finalists. Joseph completed the sweep of the day by winning the singles final against Jayden just ahead of his doubles victory.
All recognized in the photo participate in Advantage Kids “Match Play” program both in the Mt. Washington Valley and the Lakes Region. Match Play encourages the development of youth tennis and is supervised in the Valley by USTA pros. Tess Eckhardt of Gilford, Owen Touhey of Meredith and Ethan and Olivia Pedro of Moultonboro traveled to Conway for this year’s event.
Advantage Kids has grown from its inception as the Lakes Region Tennis Association. Partnerships with Gilford Hills, Gilford and Meredith Recreation Departments, the Laconia School District and the Lakes Region Boys and Girls and the Lakes Region Children’s Auction delivers FREE programming to children across the area year round.
The “Tennis Plus!” is Advantage Kids beginner level, introducing tennis and yoga to over 1000 children across New Hampshire this summer. Lakes region programs in Moultonboro, Meredith, Laconia, Gilford and Tilton are led by dedicated USTA certified instructors Susan Connolly and Amir Fadili. Advantage Kids is in its 5th year of serving New Hampshire children. Registration information can be found online at advantagekids.net.
