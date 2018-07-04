GILFORD — The aviation and aerospace non-profit group, WinnAero, is gearing up for its eighth summer of offering challenging, educational and fun activities through its annual ACE Academies, with sessions on July 9-13 and 16-20.
“This year we added sections to meet student demand,” said WinnAero Education Director Dan Caron, “and the response has been great.”
He said that, while the two sessions for elementary-aged students and the middle school-aged Space Camp session are completely sold out, there are still some spaces in the other middle school academies as well as the high school academies.
“We think the high school students will really enjoy what we have planned for hands-on activities, with drones and our aerospace engineering subjects,” said Caron, himself a high school technology and engineering teacher.
On the middle school side of the schedule, students will have choices this year to select from career strands: Pilot and Air Traffic Control, Pilot and Emergency Services, and Pilot and Aerospace Engineering/Manufacturing.
Any parent or student interested in ACE 2018 is urged to contact Caron as soon as possible at dan.caron@winnaero.org.
Each session costs $450, with some tuition assistance available for students who may need it.
The ACE Academies take place in a flightline hangar at Laconia Muncipal Airport.
