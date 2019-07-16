BELMONT — A universe of stories are waiting at the Belmont Public Library this summer. Registration for the library summer reading program is now underway. Registration and participation prizes include amusement park and movie tickets.
The Friday Fiction book group will discuss 'The Calculating Stars' by Mary Robinette Kowal on Friday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m.
Hampstead Stage Company will present 'Stories in the Stars' at the Belmont Middle School Cafeteria on Monday, July 22, at 2 p.m. This compilation of Greek myths will travel the night sky and explore various constellations and legends about why they are in the sky. Audiences will learn stories of the wind, seasons, sun, and moon. The show is best for ages five and up. Funding for the Kids, Books and the Arts event is provided by the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation, CHILIS, Cogswell Benevolent Trust, and is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as funds administered by the New Hampshire State Library and provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Middle schoolers are invited to an after-hours Minute to Win It challenge, with snacks, on Tuesday, July 23 when the library closes at 5 p.m.
Make a starry vision for the wall, or a pillow, with Cross Stitch Constellations on Monday, July 29, at 4 p.m. Supplies and guidance will be provided for children in grades five and up, as well as adults.
On Aug. 1, at 2 p.m., a story-telling presentation by Marty Kelley, New Hampshire children’s book author, will be followed by a time for children to choose their own new books to keep, thanks to the Children’s Literacy Foundation.
A LEGO challenge for all ages is Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m.-noon.
The New Hampshire Astronomical Society will lead a skywatch at Bryant Field on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 8:30 p.m. The society is a wholly volunteer-run, and customized the library’s new telescope, available to check out for patrons over 18.
Space-themed movies are playing on Fridays through Aug. 9 at 1 p.m.
Preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., and the whole family is invited. Drop-in challenges change weekly.
The friends will be hosting a book sale and raffle on Old Home Day, Aug. 10.
The library has passes to New Hampshire State Parks, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, the state historical society, Squam Lake Science Center and Canterbury Shaker Village.
For more information, contact Eileen Gilbert at 603-267-8331 or bpl@belmontnh.org, or visit www.belmontpubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.