WOLFEBORO — The Friends of The Libby Museum will be sponsoring their third annual Labor Day Weekend Mums Sale. The sale will begin on Friday, Sept. 3 and run through Sunday, Sept. 5. Hours of the sale will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beautiful Chrysanthemums from Pleasant View Gardens in Concord will retail for $12 each or 2 for $20.
Proceeds from the event will help support programs at the Libby Museum. The Friends of The Libby Museum have sponsored a variety programs including the popular live animal shows by Wildlife Encounters. The Libby Museum is the oldest natural history museum in New Hampshire. The Friends of the Libby is a nonprofit organization.
