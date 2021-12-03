LACONIA — There’s only three days left for The Children’s Foundation Christmas Angel program. Applications will be taken and packages will be handed out at the St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Pantry, located at 1269 Union Avenue, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Dec. 7 and 14, and Thursday, Dec. 9.
This program is available to families with children ages birth to 18 years old. An outfit of clothing, socks, underwear or diapers and personal hygiene items will be given for each child. Any additional items in the package are through the generosity of anonymous donors.
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, procedures will be the same as last year. Instructions will be posted outside the Food Pantry door. Parents will wait outside for their number to be called to turn in the request form and then they will wait in their vehicle for their number to be call to pick up their items by the Food Pantry garage door. Custodial parents, grandparents or foster parents are asked to bring the appropriate paperwork if they have sole or split custody of the children.
Anyone wishing to make a donation, can stop by the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store at 1269 Union Avenue (next to McDonald’s) or by mail to SVDP Children’s Foundation, PO Box 6123, Laconia, NH 03247.
