MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club will host the 29th annual Senior Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. at Hart’s Turkey Farm in Meredith. Due to the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be held via drive-thru/curbside pickup. Senior citizens over 55 years of age from Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, and Sandwich are invited to reserve a dinner for the occasion.
“The Senior Christmas Dinner is always a fun day that is free of charge for all participants,” according to Betsey Donovan, co-chairman of the event.
Since 1991, the Meredith Rotary Club has provided a full course turkey dinner, raffle prizes, music and entertainment, gift bags and a visit from Santa Claus for this much anticipated celebration. The full course dinner, which will be handed out by members of the Meredith Rotary Club, is prepared by Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant of Meredith. Each attendee will receive a holiday gift bag, and goodies will be awarded at random to lucky participants as they drive through to pick up their holiday meal.
“Each gift bag will include a Christmas ornament donated by Annalee Dolls, jams and jellies from John Moulton of Moulton Farms, Christmas candy from the Meredith Rotary Club, made by Lee’s Candy Kitchen, and other festive treats,” Donovan stated. “Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance to provide holiday cheer while they wave to vehicles as they drive through.”
Reservations are required for dinner pickup, and participation is limited to 300 people. To make reservations, contact the Meredith Rotary Club (Monday, Wednesday or Friday) at 603-279-7600 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 2 and ending Friday, Nov. 30 — until all dinners are reserved.
