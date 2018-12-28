Final exams have been taken, grades have been submitted and our students are enjoying a bit of a break as we head into the holiday season and prepare for the new year. While many may not want to make New Year’s resolutions, reflecting on educational needs in a world of lifelong learning is relatively common at this time of year. It’s on my mind every day!
At Lakes Region Community College, providing relevant and convenient educational opportunities that support lifelong learning within our community is core to our mission. As a result, we are constantly reviewing our course offerings, following workforce trends and aligning our programming with the employment opportunities within our region.
For 2019, we’re launching several new and updated offerings. They focus on assisting working adults and providing learning opportunities that can be useful and valuable and offer chances for both professional and personal gains. We’re using different formats – such as more time-compacted schedules – that some of our students prefer. We also recognize that not every student comes to the classroom with a plan to earn a degree – many want to learn some core skills that will help them advance in high demand jobs.
The Licensed Nursing Assistant (LNA) program is being offered under two different models. The program features the traditional 14-week program, beginning in late January, and an accelerated eight-week program that begins in March. The program consists of 46 hours of classroom theory and lab work, and 60 hours of clinical work. Upon completing the program, graduates will be fully prepared to enter into this high demand field.
Our popular medical assistant training program is another quick pathway to a new career. The 12-week program starts with a classroom section on theory, followed by a clinical portion. Students are then eligible to sit for the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) Certified Medical Assistant national examination. Those who are unemployed or underemployed may be able to access grant funds to help cover the cost of this program. Upon passage of the exam, students can begin careers in this growing field. Both the LNA and medical assistant programs are perfect for individuals looking for a certification that provides an entry into the medical field.
For those individuals who are looking to expand their horizons, we’ll be offering periodical personal enrichment courses. For example, this January, we have a course in Explorations of Printmaking that runs for four consecutive days from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ideal for retirees or others looking for something different to kick off the new year, these types of courses enable people to pursue a passion or find a new one. Have an idea for a personal enrichment course? Please e-mail us at lrccinfo@ccsnh.edu and we can look into the options we have for offering it.
For those who know they want to return to the classroom in 2019, but are unsure of what to pursue, how scheduling works and what financial aid is available, mark your calendars for our Express Admissions Day on Thursday, January 10 from 4-7 p.m. This is a great opportunity to see our campus and have your questions answered. We will help you identify your goals and the best path to pursue them.
My goal for 2019 is to better connect with working adults who may want to change careers or advance in their current career. Today, lifelong learning is not just a catch phrase – it is a door-opening opportunity for many to enhance their knowledge and quality of life in a region of opportunity. I wish everyone in the Lakes Region community a happy and joyful holiday with friends and family. Come visit us in 2019!
Larissa Baía is the president of Lakes Region Community College, a fully accredited, comprehensive community college in the Lakes Region that serves over 1,200 students annually. LRCC offers 27 associate degree programs including nursing, fire technology, business, media arts, culinary arts, automotive, and marine technology, as well as short-term certificate programs. LRCC is a part of the Community College System of New Hampshire.
