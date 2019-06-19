Yoga Jaya expands to include new gym, JayaFit
MOULTONBOROUGH — Yoga Jaya & Fitness of 1040 Whittier Highway is adding a new facet to their business. In addition to their yoga and fitness studio next door to the Cup & Crumb restaurant, they will be opening a new gym. JayaFit will be located just up the street at 954 Whittier Highway and will expand Jaya's fitness offerings. JayaFit is located in the same building as Yoga Jaya's new healing room where reiki and energy healing sessions are now offered.
Owners Kale Poland and Christina Alexa are coordinating the grand opening of JayaFit with the one year anniversary of Yoga Jaya & Fitness on Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Free demonstration classes at the yoga studio will be offered in addition to raffles, summer sales and specials.
Visit YogaJayaNH.com for more information and follow Yoga Jaya on Facebook.
