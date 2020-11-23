WOLFEBORO — Three years ago, Kara Brunetta was enjoying a winter evening with her family in a lakeside cottage, when she had an inspiration. Every time she went out to get more wood for the fire, she had to take off her slipper socks to put on her shoes. Her solution to that problem is "Winnies Socks," a product launching just in time for cold weather, and which will allow people to move from indoors to outdoors without having to choose between cozy slippers and shoes.
Brunetta's product, named after Lake Winnipesaukee, is available in ankle- and boot-length, and in sizes for both children and adults, is a cozy, lined fleece sock that pairs with a waterproof rubberized oversock that fits over the toe and stays in place thanks to a small magnet integrated into the heel of the sock. When relaxing at home, the slipper socks will provide comfort and warmth. To walk the dog or make a quick trip into town, step into the oversock and head out the door.
For more information, visit www.winniessocks.com. Winnies Socks has pledged to donate 10% of each sale to a scholarship fund to send kids to Camp Sentinel in Tuftonboro.
