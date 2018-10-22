LACONIA — The Weight Institute of New Hampshire, a department of LRGHealthcare, recently completed the renewal process for its accreditation by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, and it received a higher level of accreditation, designating it as a comprehensive center.
The designation means that more opportunities will be available for patients interested in undergoing bariatric surgery.
Benefits of a “comprehensive center” designation include:
• More insurance carriers are expected to approve of surgeries.
• When deemed appropriate, the center may perform bariatric surgery on patients aged 65 and up, as well as those who are at higher risk.
• Revisions may be performed on patients who have had bariatric surgery in the past.
“We are very excited about our latest designation as a comprehensive center for bariatric surgery,” said Dr. Raza Shariff, medical director and bariatric surgeon. “We have a great team here at WINH that has strived to meet and exceed national standards, resulting in excellent outcomes.”
Accreditation requires a rigorous review process during which a department proves it can maintain certain physical resources, human resources, and standards of practice. It must meet essential criteria for staffing, training and facility infrastructure and protocols for care, ensuring the ability to support patients with severe obesity. The center also participates in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its processes and outcomes, identifying opportunities for continuous quality improvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.