LACONIA — Josh Youssef, president of Same Day Computer, has had to deal with a constant problem since he opened the business, located on Union Avenue.
“For years and years, we got random drop-offs,” he said. People wouldn’t know what to do with their old machines, so they would take them to the place where they got their other computer problems solved. It’s not uncommon for him to show up at work in the morning and find something left on the doorstep.
Until about a year ago, Youssef and his employees solved this problem by having a recycler come and pick up the discarded computers. That was until someone dropped off something too good to send away.
“Last year, somebody dropped some really nice hardware off,” he said, and that sparked an idea. “We decided this would be a really nice outreach.” They refurbished the device, made sure it was clean of any personal information from the prior owner, and found someone who needed it.
In today’s world, trying to search for employment or do school work without a capable computer can be challenging or even impossible. Yet, the people who most need a good computer are often unable to pay for one.
At the same time, many professionals or offices who require the most up-to-date hardware, in order to run important software, regularly upgrade their systems. Now, when they hire Same Day Computer to modernize their machines, Youssef asks them if they would consider allowing him to make the computers available for donation.
“You would not believe the number of businesses that are more than willing to pass their functioning machines on to other people,” he said.
For a computer shop, it takes a relatively modest investment of time and equipment to make the machines ready for another user. The first concern is ensuring that there’s no data remaining – Youssef said that can be achieved by electronically wiping the hard drive, or installing a new one.
“We know there’s a lot of equipment that’s being thrown in the garbage. We want people to know that there’s a better place for it,” Youssef said.
Over the past year, Same Day Computers has passed at least 150 computers to people who needed them. They work with churches or other service organizations to identify people to give refurbished computers to, and they also welcome individuals who are willing to come to the business directly. Those who do should expect an informal interview to determine need.
“We live in a great area, but it’s got some serious economic challenges,” Youssef said. “What touches a soft spot for me is the kids. These kids didn’t sign up for this.” With a capable machine, some of those children might find the tool that lets them break free from poverty. “Maybe it’s going to be the computer that turns them into a computer programmer that writes the next brilliant program.”
For more information, email outreach@samedaycomputers.com.
