CONCORD — Michael Hansen has joined the H.L. Turner Group Inc., an award-winning architectural and engineering firm headquartered in Concord.
Hansen comes to the firm with 18 years of experience in the field of civil engineering. His engineering skills emphasize floodplain and stormwater management.
Turner Group’s senior vice-president of Architecture and Engineering, Gerard R. Blanchette, sees this as a great opportunity for the firm, which handles engineering contracts throughout the Granite State. “Michael's capabilities in traditional civil/site engineering, combined with his expertise as a certified flood plain manager, will augment our diverse team of architects and engineers,” Blanchette said.
