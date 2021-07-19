LACONIA — Do you believe you could shake hands with the next Elon Musk right in your own backyard?
Find out at the New Hampshire Children’s Business Fair.
On Aug. 7 from 1 a.m. – 1 p.m., Acton Academy NH will host young entrepreneurs (ages 4-14) at the 3rd annual New Hampshire Children’s Business Fair. Visit at the Laconia Town Hall parking lot, as this event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Remember to bring cash in case you see a must-have item at the fair that you want to purchase.
At this one-day marketplace, kids from around the state of New Hampshire will have the chance to showcase their carefully created and branded products or services. At the fair, over 40 blooming entrepreneurs will hold sole responsibility for booth setup, sales, transactions, and customer interaction. They will be ready not only for customers, but also for the judges who will be determining who wins the competition.
Yes! A competition! Broken into two age groups, $50 cash prizes will be awarded for “Best Presentation,” “Most Creative,” and “Most Business Potential.”
Grace Howe, one of the winners of the 2019 NH Children’s Business Fair, has seen dramatic growth in her business “Grace’s Rock Art.” Starting from a small booth, Grace has now grown her business and runs it out of a self-purchased and renovated camper. Grace has even had the opportunity of selling her art in 7 local stores.
Whether in the spotlight or in the shadows, innovation starts in the hands of the determined — those with the grit to create — those with the heart to discover. We are inspired by the men, women, boys, and girls who choose to toil in the world of entrepreneurship.
As Mary MacIntosh, co-founder of Acton Academy NH, said, “We can’t wait to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and to really show children — through this experience — what grit and determination can do… The pride of accomplishment, having all these things that they made themselves — this idea that they came up with themselves — and to have it validated in the form of “this is MY business.” And, of course, making money.
For more information, check out the NH Children’s Business Fair Facebook page or contact Mary MacIntosh at actonacademynh@gmail.com.
