NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center has two staff members who were accepted to speak at the eighth annual Strengthening Families Summit, presented by New Hampshire Children’s Trust. The summit, titled Hope Starts Here: The Prevention Connection was held at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.
Spaulding Youth Center staff members Harvey Feldman, clinical supervisor, and Sarah Ausman, clinician, facilitated a panel-style presentation titled Building Trust in Children and Families Outside of the Clinical Office. The presentation focused on Trust-Based Relational Intervention, a non-clinical practice that was first used in foster care with children who have experienced abuse, neglect, or other trauma. Feldman and Ausman discussed how Spaulding Youth Center has integrated this practice into all programs on campus.
“I am extremely proud that two of our bright, talented staff were selected to present on this important method at this well-respected industry event promoting positive child and family well-being across the state of New Hampshire,” said Robin Raycraft, director of clinical and compliance for Spaulding Youth Center. “Mr. Feldman and Ms. Ausman are outstanding TBRI trainers and are dedicated to spreading awareness about this approach and the tremendous work Spaulding Youth Center accomplishes every day to better the lives of the children and families enrolled in our programs.”
Feldman is one of four trainers at Spaulding that teaches the TBRI method. He has used it in his work with foster families as well as staff. Feldman holds a master's degree in teaching from Columbia University and in clinical mental health counseling from Goddard College with a concentration in gender and sexuality. He has experience working with children in various venues, including acute treatment settings.
Ausman has worked in community services for 10 years. She received her bachelor’s degree in social work at LaSalle University, and is working toward a master’s degree in social work through University of New England in August.
Visit www.nhchildrenstrust.org to learn more about New Hampshire Children’s Trust.
For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.